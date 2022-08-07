WATCH: Rick Scott Bumbles His Way Through Awkward Defense of Herschel Walker, Blake Masters After CBS’ Brennan Puts Him on the Spot

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) completely cowered when asked if he would personally hire Herschel Walker and Blake Masters to work for him, despite the controversy surrounding both Republican Senate candidates.

CBS’ Margaret Brennan interviewed Scott on Sunday for Face the Nation, and she brought up a recent radio hit in which Scott called for voters to elect candidates they would hire to work for them. Since Scott chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, Brennan asked if he’d apply that same standard to Walker and Masters — noting several concerning matters which have come up for both of them.

Instead of answering the question for himself, Scott answered “you would go through each person, but I’m not the one doing it. It’s the voters of those states who are doing it. The voters of those states are going to make a choice…”

“You’re trying to help Senate Republicans and lead them to victory,” Brennan interjected. “These are your candidates.”

Scott once again chose not to answer the question; instead, he bashed Masters’ opponent, Senator Mark Kelly (D), while proclaiming “this election is going to be about all the bad things that have happened” under Joe Biden’s presidency. Brennan again asked Scott “would you hire them,” and he answered “the voters of these states are gonna decide if they’re gonna hire them.”

Scott continued to rail against Democrat “Biden clones” while Brennan remarked that “you would acknowledge that if somebody went in for an interview for a private corporation, these things would come up as red flags to HR.” Scott largely ignored that in order to say Biden is “toxic” to his own party with his low polling numbers.

Watch above, via CBS.

