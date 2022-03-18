RNC Official on Fox Attacks Ketanji Brown Jackson for Liking Story About White People Selling Black People to Space Aliens

Republican National Committee official and attorney Harmeet Dhillon attacked Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for liking a story in which White people sell Black people to space aliens. Or rather, for liking a book that contained a story in which White people sell Black people to space aliens.

On Thursday night’s edition of Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, host Laura Ingraham introduced Dhillon after telling viewers that Judge Jackson — President Joe Biden’s pick to be the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court, replacing retiring Justice Stephen Breyer — is a “huge fan of toxic racial ideologies.”

Dhillon elaborated, citing a lecture that Judge Jackson gave in 2020, and singled out one particular story from Derrick Bell’s 1992 book “Faces at the Bottom of the Well: The Permanence of Racism”:

MS. INGRAHAM: I think a lot of liberals want to focus on firsts. First African-American woman potentially on the court, her personality, she’s a nice person, but what of this toxic ideology, which she obviously supports in some way? MS. DHILLON: Well, I think it’s deeply concerning, Laura, and I say that as a lawyer who practices before the courts myself. What we really want in judges is judges who are going to look at our circumstance of our particular case and decide the case fairly applying the existing law. Obviously at the Supreme Court level, there’s added weight to that because the court often breaks the law. And in her last confirmation hearing, this judge expressed to the Senate that she actually didn’t have a particular judicial philosophy. So I think it’s very fair for senators this time around to take a look at who she openly says she admires. Professor Bell is one, he said some very toxic things, and she’s mentioned how his book, written back in the early nineties, made a big impact on her. And this book fantasizes about white people selling black people to people from outer space to deal with, to deal with some debt issues for the United States. And there are other very disturbing analogies in that book.

As Twitteratto Acyn Torabi pointed out, the story in question was produced as an episode of HBO’s Cosmic Slop as a sort of racially-conscious update to the famous “To Serve Man” Twilight Zone episode. You can watch it on YouTube.

But during the lecture, Judge Jackson did not reference the story, instead saying that the book’s cover made an impression on her:

My parents had this book on their coffee table for many years, and I remember staring at the image on the cover when I was growing up; I found it difficult to reconcile the image of the person, who seemed to be smiling, with the depressing message that the title and subtitle conveyed. I thought about this book cover again for the first time in forty years when I started preparing for this speech, because, before the civil rights gains of the 1960s, black women were the quintessential faces at the bottom of the well of American society, given their existence at the intersection of race and gender— both of which were highly disfavored characteristics.

