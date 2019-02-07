WATCH: Roger Stone Releases Surveillance Video of His FBI Arrest

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Longtime informal Trump adviser Roger Stone released home surveillance footage of his January arrest by FBI agents, granting the footage exclusively to the pro-Trump Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Stone was arrested on Jan. 29 on charges which included obstruction of an official proceeding, making false statements, and witness tampering. On the morning of the arrest, CNN released footage of the raid, which they were in place to film because the network’s reporters staked out Stone’s home after they noticed unusual grand jury activity.

Stone and his allies have since tried to portray the FBI’s actions as “Gestapo tactics,” and Stone’s release of the footage to Sinclair could be an effort to bolster that narrative.

But the footage itself is relatively uneventful. Without audio, it is presented out of sequence, first with Stone being led from the house in handcuffs. The video then cuts to several minutes earlier, when two FBI agents approach the front door with rifles, knock on the door, and take Stone into custody without incident.

Finally, the video cuts to a color shot of Stone being led back into the house wearing a t-shirt that says “Roger Stone Did Nothing Wrong.”

The headline for the Sinclair article is simply “Surveillance video from FBI raid of Roger Stone’s home,” and the body of the article simply says the video was “obtained” by the station. But an alternate version of the story headline custom made for search optimization purposes says “Roger Stone exclusively shows Sinclair Broadcast Group” the footage.

Watch the video above, via Sinclair Broadcast Group.

