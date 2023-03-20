WATCH: Rudy Giuliani’s Gaffetastic Newsmax Appearance to Defend Trump Does Not Start Well

Technology can be challenging and particularly tough when you struggle with a live ZOOM call on TV, as Rudy Giuliani’s Sunday hit on Newsmax illustrated perfectly.

Giuliani was invited on the pro-Trump and far-right outlet to defend the potential arrest of former President Donald Trump, and it’s fair to say his hit was filled with blunders and technical mishaps that recall the earliest days of the pandemic, in which we all struggled with ZOOM and Skype calls. As Ron Filipkowski described, Giuliani’s intro might be the “greatest in Newsmax history.”

“You can look at ancient history, and you can see this is the kind of thing that ends a civilization,” was the broader point Giuliani eventually made, suggesting rumors of Trump’s potential arrest for alleged criminal payments to Stormy Daniels signal the end of American civilization.

Rudy on a Trump indictment: “You can look at ancient history, and you can see this is the kind of thing that ends a civilization.” pic.twitter.com/OwfKIAyJ7t — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 20, 2023

Watch above via Newsmax (via Ron Filipkowski.)

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com