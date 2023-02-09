WATCH: Sean Hannity Applauds Biden’s ‘Good Night’ Following State of the Union Speech

Before we get started, let me allow, yes, there was a significant level of sarcasm involved. But underneath Sean Hannity’s clearly mocking tone, there is no denying his concession that President Joe Biden had a good night delivering the State of the Union on Tuesday.

The Fox News host has consistently ridiculed President Biden, disrespectfully referring to the Commander in Chief as “sippy cup” as a dig on his alleged cognitive decline. But by many accounts, the president seemed feisty and aggressive during Tuesday’s address to the joint session of Congress.

Geraldo Rivera noted to his host and fellow panelist Stephen Miller, “the headline, I think, from the State of the Union was that cognitive decline did not show up, that Joe Biden was there, he was confident…”

At this point, Hannity interrupted to literally clap his hands and say, “Let let me give a hand to Joey. He did good. Had he had one good night, Geraldo, goodie for him. I’m really happy for him.”

“That’s a big concession, Sean!” Geraldo shot back, to which Hannity added an extra layer of sarcasm, saying, “he was somewhat lucid. What a miracle.”

Twice in the segment, Hannity mocked Biden’s ostensibly strong performance by saying, “we should be popping champagne.” And while he was aiming to ridicule Biden’s often halting style of public speaking, he was allowing the fact that the President’s performance on Tuesday was a relatively strong one.

Given how extremely partisan and so many opinion-based cable news shows are these days, even a sarcastic allowance that a partisan rival did good is worth noting.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com