WATCH: Senator Cory Booker Sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross Live on the Air

Author and MSNBC host Tiffany Cross got a melodic surprise Saturday morning when New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker delivered a birthday serenade in the style of a music legend.

On Saturday morning’s edition of The Cross Connection, Senator Booker interrupted Cross’ introduction to ask her to “Please allow me a point of personal privilege.”

“In the words of the great Stevie Wonder,” Booker continued then sang “Happy birthday to ya, happy birthday to ya, happy birthday… That’s as far as I’ll go.”

“I love it! Thank you so much,” Cross said.

“My family rejoices in you, and not your birth, but in your presence on national TV,” Booker told a beaming Cross. “There are a lot of folk in my family who look at you and feel proud of you and how you are living your life, and so today is worthy of celebration, and I want to thank you for being a light-worker in this world.”

“Well my family all across this country is screaming in pride right now that Senator Cory Booker just sang Happy Birthday to me, the Stevie Wonder version at that, on national TV,” a clearly excited Cross responded, adding “So thank you, I can die now, our interview might be over at this point.”

Ms. Cross permanently took over the 10 a.m. Saturday time slot in December, after a series of guest hosts filled in as the network searched for someone to replace previous occupant Joy Reid.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

