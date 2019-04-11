WATCH: Shepard Smith Counters Trump’s ‘I Know Nothing About Wikileaks’ Claim with Devastating Montage

Fox News anchor Shepard Smith countered Donald Trump‘s claim that “I know nothing about Wikileaks” with a devastating package of clips featuring Trump praising the group by name over the years.

On Thursday afternoon’s edition of Fox News’ Shepard Smith Reporting, Smith played a clip of Trump, during an Oval Office photo op, being asked about the arrest of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

In the clip, Trump responded by saying “I know nothing about Wikileaks. It’s not my thing,” Trump told reporters in an Oval Office pool spray. “I know nothing really about [Assange]. It’s not my deal in life.”

“He may not know Wikileaks any more than the rest of us know Wikileaks, in that they released a bunch of stuff,” Smith said, adding “It would be hard to forget, but we have recordings, so here.”

Smith then played a montage of six different occasions on which Trump referenced and praised the organization by name, including saying “I love Wikileaks!”

“I mean, it is what it is,” Smith said following the montage. “It’s helpful until it isn’t.”

The examples given by Smith are just a small fraction of the dozens of references Trump has made to Wikileaks in public, including at his first solo press conference after taking office.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

