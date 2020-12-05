Saturday Night Live’s cold open mocked Rudy Giuliani and his absurd Michigan court hearing about voter fraud earlier this week, plus featured jokes about Nicole Kidman and MyPillow’s Mike Liddell.

The spoof was focused around Melissa Carone, a contractor for Dominion, who used a Michigan hearing on Wednesday as a platform to make outlandish claims of voter fraud in a back-and-forth with a GOP lawmaker. Immediately, social media users compared the viral clip to an SNL skit and it was only Wednesday.

Saturday’s skit had an array of “expert” witnesses under Giuliani’s direction in states like “Georgylvania” and “Pennsachusetts.”

“You want evidence?” Giuliani’s character said. “OK, well today I have brought before you highly intelligent, barely intoxicated individuals who are all eyewitnesses. After hearing their testimony going to be like, ‘Wow, Rudy is right and getting smarter every day.'”

It started with Carone played by Cecily Strong, who said, “Excuse me. I have been threatened. My kids have been threatened. My kids have threatened me, and I threatened them right back.”

“I’m sorry, but this testimony is full of lies,” the GOP lawmaker said.

“I’m not lying. I signed an after David,” Strong joked, adding, “Yeah, that’s correct. David signed, and then I signed right after David.”

Going through an array of witnesses, SNL cracked jokes about HBO Max’s “The Undoing,” aliens supporting Biden, and Liddell turning his testimony into an advertisement for MyPillow.

“Mr. Giuliani, is any of this really appropriate?” Giuliani’s character was asked.

“In conclusion, I would say the defense rests, but we will never rest until this election is overturned or I get $10 million in cash,” he responded. “And if you like what you saw here today, we’re having a press conference right after this at the Ritz Carlton Plumbing and Heating Supply Company right off I-94 between a dirty movie theater and a crematorium.”

Watch above, via NBC.

