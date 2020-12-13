WATCH: SNL Cold Open Riffs on Dr. Fauci’s Cult Status, ‘Stop Throwing Bras!’

Saturday Night Live’s cold open played up Dr. Anthony Fauci’s status as a sex symbol in a sketch that focused on the FDA approving Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.

The skit featured Fauci, played by Kate McKinnon, appearing on The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer alongside Dr. Deborah Birx, played by Heidi Gardner, to explain what to expect of the vaccine rollout.

“It’s just like the PS5,” Blitzer (Beck Bennett) said of Pfizer’s vaccine. “Everybody wants it. Nobody can get it. And if you’re rich, you already had it a month ago.”

Facui then announced that “the vaccine is approved” and he’d officially be joining Joe Biden’s administration. Birx sheepishly said she hoped she’d be joining as well: “Remember when Trump said to inject bleach and I did a stanky little face and I almost whispered no?”

After Blitzer pointed out that the Pfizer vaccine is being distributed first in the U.K., Fauci noted, “We’re doing this vaccine World War II-style. We’re making England go in first to see what’s what and then we swoop in to steal the spotlight. Tom Hanks will make 10 movies about it and then when it’s all over, you can swoop in and kiss any nurse you want.”

When asked about the current administration’s overall plan, Fauci said, “I try not to comment, but this president has done about as good a job at this first rollout as I did throwing out that first pitch at the Nationals game.”

After showing the real clip of Fauci’s badly botched first pitch, Birx tried to comfort him by saying, “We all mess up sometimes. You threw the ball wrong. I didn’t say, ‘Don’t drink the bleach.’ It happens.”

A woman off camera then throws her bra at Fauci, after which he explained, “This keeps happening. Throughout this whole thing, I’ve been the only one saying facts so some people got a crush. They say stuff like, ‘Can you be my face mask?’ I respect it. Any other year I’m a 2. This year I’m a 10.”

Later on, after yet another bra is thrown at him, Fauci said his goal is that Americans “forget who I am.” He added, “That means I’ll have done my job well. I want to go back to being an anonymous hunk.”

Watch above, via NBC.

