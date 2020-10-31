In their final show before the 2020 election on Tuesday, Saturday Night Live tackled 2016 pollsters, celebrity endorsements, and politicians in the news like Hillary Clinton and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Joe Biden, played by Jim Carrey, first began to read a mock version of “The Raven” by Edgar Allen Poe aimed at President Donald Trump before being joined by a plethora of guest characters during the Halloween-themed show.

First, Clinton’s character played by Kate McKinnon joined the stage to joke from the 2016 election that, “We’ve got this in the bag, says every pundit from shore to shore.” Following her exchange, FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver was spoofed for giving Trump a “one to six” odds of winning. Earlier on Saturday, Silver wrote that he gave Trump a 10% chance of winning.

Also joining Biden was Ice Cube and Lil Wayne, who aired their support for Trump this week, and McConnell who was mocked for his health.

Carrey then introduced Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris by saying in rhyming fashion, “Trump cannot win. We must do better than that spray tan super-spreader. I will win, because I’m a baller. Just ask my running mate, Kamal-er,” in reference to Republicans mispronouncing her name.

“Use your voice and use your vote. Democracy will represent,” said Rudolph.

“This daylight savings time,” Carrey concluded. “let’s gain an hour and lose a president.”

Watch above, via NBC.

