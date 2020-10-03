Saturday Night Live is back, and in the first episode of the new season, the renowned sketch comedy show lampooned the first debate between President Donald Trump (played by Alec Baldwin) and former Vice President Joe Biden (played by Jim Carrey). Maya Rudolph also appeared as Sen. Kamala Harris.

“Good evening I’m your moderator, Chris Wallace. And I think I’m going to do a really, really good job tonight. First, I want to lay out the rules. Which both parties agreed to in advance. Each candidate will have two minutes uninterrupted,” said Beck Bennett playing Wallace, before being interrupted by Baldwin’s Trump.

“Tell that to my Adderall, Chris. Now let’s get this show on the road and off the rails,” Trump says.

“You did take the COVID test you promised to take in advance, right?” Wallace responds.

“Absolutely. Scout’s honor,” Trump promises with his fingers crossed.

Later in the parody, Carrey speaking as Biden joked about Trump’s recent Covid-10 diagnosis.

“Look at me, look directly into my eyeballs — you can trust me because I believe in science and karma. Now, just imagine if science and karma could somehow team up and send us all a message about how dangerous this virus can be.”

Biden continued, “I’m not saying I want it to happen….just imagine if it did.”

