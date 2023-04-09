SNL’s ‘Weekend Update’ Jokes About Trump’s Arraignment, Clarence Thomas, Ron DeSantis, Rupert Murdoch, MTG — Almost Even Jill Biden!

On SNL this week, Colin Jost and Michael Che really mixed things up on Weekend Update by doing jokes about Donald Trump, Rupert Murdoch, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Clarence Thomas, Ron DeSantis, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tennessee Republicans — and even brought up Jill Biden vs LSU.

The latest episode of NBC’s Saturday Night Live featured former cast member Molly Shannon as the guest host and The Jonas Brothers as the musical guest.

The Weekend Update segment began with a joke about swapping Trump to Russia for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich before moving on to Trump’s arraignment.

Jost joked that he agrees with Trump attorney Joe Tacopina, “aka Phony Soprano,” that Trump can’t get a fair trial in New York City, noting that “even the courtroom sketch artist seems to hate him” and showing the artist’s unflattering rendering.

Che brought up Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s insults about NYC, only correcting her to add that she left out “rat-infested” in her description of the city.

The two went on to riff on Fox News, with images of Hannity and Carlson, mocked Rupert Murdoch’s age, and poked fun at King Charles, Supreme Court Justice Thomas, Gov. DeSantis, and say Tennessee’s Republicans expelled two Democrats because of the color of their skin.

Che did an extended interview about DeSantis with Jafar from Aladdin, played by Bowen Yang and with LSU’s Angel Reese, played by Punkie Johnson, who talked about the White House invitation debacle in what was more a joke about Reese than the Biden flub.

Still, it was pretty close to a joke about the Bidens!

