On Saturday Night Live, Colin Jost and Michael Che used their latest Weekend Update segment to mock President Donald Trump for his large rallies that ignore coronavirus social distancing guidelines.

“I’m Colin Jost. This week, President Trump held more coronavirus giveaways across the country, as part of his ‘Herd Immunity’ tour. He started in Florida and showed off how healthy his brain is,” said the SNL actor, met by laughter from the audience.

Jost then added, “Yeah. Nothing says I’m off steroids like screaming, ‘I feel so powerful!’ Like Sloth from ‘The Goonies.’ Then at a rally in Pennsylvania, a congressman literally crowd surfed, I guess on the second wave of Covid, yet Trump seemed to think he could lose this election.”

The president was diagnosed with the coronavirus earlier this month and has since recovered according to his White House physician Dr. Sean Conley. Trump has since bragged at recent rallies over how fast he recovered and falsely asserted that he is now “immune,” a conclusion not backed by scientific studies.

