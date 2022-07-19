WATCH: South American Soccer Player Hit By Fish Thrown By Opposing Fan

Leandro Fernandez a soccer star from Argentina, is bouncing back after getting hit by a raw fish that came flying across field during a recent game.

Fernandez’s team, Independiente was playing in the Primera Division game yesterday against Racing Club when a fan from the crowd threw the fish toward the player, smacking him on the left side of his face.

Fernandez fell to the ground in a dramatic showing. His teammates rushed to his side and gathered around him as medical aides rushed the field to make sure he was ok.

Fernandez was eventually carried off the field via stretcher as confusion swept over the fans in the stand as to what hit him on the field.

Never seen a fish thrown at a player on the pitch, but Argentinian fans don’t fuck around pic.twitter.com/MBH826A8BG — Barstool Football (@StoolFootball) July 19, 2022

The video has begun circulating on Twitter with many bringing into question if the fish slap was hard enough to garner falling onto the field in agony.

The soccer star had been benched for the first half of the game and certainly didn’t expect to be hit by marine life as he made his way out onto the field for the second half.

He was evaluated by medical staff and cleared to play the rest of the game. His team would eventually go on to lose the match to Racing Club.

