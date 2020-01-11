WATCH: Stephen Colbert Mercilessly Mocks Elizabeth Warren for 3 Solid Minutes Over Never Washing Her Face

Late night host Stephen Colbert did a blistering three-and-a-half minutes on Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s revelation that she “never” washes her face, and even snuck in a reference to Warren’s past claim of Native American heritage.

Senator Warren created a bit of a stir this week when she revealed, in a Cosmopolitan interview, that her skin care secrets are “Pond’s Moisturizer… Every morning, every night. And I never wash my face.”

On Friday night’s edition of CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Colbert began by mocking Warren for one of a series of advice column videos she did for Elle magazine in which she advised a young woman to “Dump the guy who ghosted you.”

“’Ghosted’ means they’re already gone!” Colbert pointed out, adding “Everyone knows that as soon as they ask The Late Show interns to explain it to them. That’s universal.”

He then played the portion of Warren’s Cosmo interview in which she explained that she got her skin care tips from an aunt named “Toots.”

“I hate to break it to you, Senator Warren, but I think Toots was messing with you,” Colbert said, then segued into an impression of a brash, cigarette-smoking Toots saying “Hey, Liz! Hey, Liz! Use ponds constantly, never wash your face, and did you know we’re half Native American? Tell everyone!”

During an interview with the senator in September, Colbert appeared to be generally supportive of Warren’s candidacy, but also grilled her about whether the “Medicare for All” plan that she and Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders were campaigning on would result in higher taxes for the middle class — a question he also posed to Sanders a few days later.

That was the beginning of a political din that would accompany a reversal of political fortunes for Warren.

Watch the segment above via The Late Show.

