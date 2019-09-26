CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert parodied President Donald Trump’s unabashedly transactional July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky, mocking his request to “do us a favor, though” as the secret phrase in a game show.

Colbert’s monologue rode atop the mounting outrage over the released call summary between Trump and Zelensky, in which the president directly recommended the foreign leader investigate potential Democratic 2020 rival, Joe Biden, numerous times, while strongly implying that continued US military aid would be the payoff for complying with his requests.

“I would also like to thank you for your great support in the area of defense. We are ready to continue to cooperate for the next steps. Specifically, we are almost ready to buy more [anti-tank missile] Javelins from the United States for defense purposes,” Colbert said, quoting from the White House call summary verbatim in a Russian accent.

“Zelensky says he wants those missiles, and here comes the quid pro quote…” Colbert explained. “Trump immediately says, ‘I would like you to do us a favor, though.'”

Ding, ding, ding, ding!

“Laaaadies and gentleman, our contestant has said today’s secret words, the phrase that pays!” Colbert exclaimed, now holding a long, skinny game show-host hand microphone. ” The phrase that pays the Ukrainian in exchange for political favors! Tell the president what he’s won!”

“IIIIIIt’s protracted impeachment inquiries, a permanent stain on his already shameful legacy, and a lovely Broyhill dinette set. Broyhill: Eat crow in style!” Colbert yelled out.

Watch the video above, via CBS.

