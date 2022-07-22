WATCH: Steve Bannon Thanks Jurors For Taking Time Out of Their Lives to Convict Him, Rips ‘Gutless’ Jan. 6 Committee

Steve Bannon thanked jurors for coming to court every day this past week after they convicted him of two misdemeanor counts related to his refusal to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee.

The former White House chief strategist for Donald Trump and chairman of Breitbart News spoke to the media outside the Washington courtroom Friday after his guilty verdicts.

He thanked members of the jury for taking time away from their lives to participate in his trial.

“[I want to thank] the hard working citizens of Washington, D.C. that had to take an entire week off to go through this, so their thanks. We respect their decision,” he told reporters.

Bannon added, “We may have lost a battle here today, but we’re not going to lose this war.”

His attorney, David Schoen, quickly stepped in to vow an appeal would exonerate his client. Schoen also claimed Bannon was right to ignore a subpoena to address the committee. (Other legal analysts, including Fox News’ Jonathan Turley, have notably different views of the case.)

Bannon has argued he is protected by executive privilege from his time working as a key adviser to Trump.

After Schoen spoke, Bannon again addressed reporters. He attacked the Jan. 6 committee as “gutless,” saying:

Hang on. I want to thank the jury for whatever they did. The judge, particularly the court administration here, everybody. I only have one disappointment and that is the gutless members of that show trial committee, the [Jan. 6] committee didn’t have the guts to come down here and speak in open court. Thank you very much.

Bannon was convicted on misdemeanor counts of criminal contempt of Congress for failure to produce documents and criminal contempt of Congress for failing to appear for a deposition.

He faces between 30 days and one year behind bars. His sentence will be handed down within 90 days.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com