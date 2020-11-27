Fox News host Steve Doocy, who co-hosted Friday’s edition of Outnumbered, showed viewers how to make a “leftover pumpkin pie grown-up smoothie” before chowing down alongside co-host Carley Shimkus.

In a plug for his new Happy Cookbook: A Celebration of the Food That Makes America Smile, Doocy shared a pre-recorded tutorial explaining how to make the shakes before he and Shimkus returned to eat them live.

“It is so delicious. Man, I hope you make it,” Doocy said, following the demo. “And it’s so easy!”

“I’m having it right now, hold on. Oh, my God, what an embarrassing shot you just took of me,” Shimkus said, as she appeared to spill a bit on her chin. “Delicious!” she added.

Watch above, via Fox News.

