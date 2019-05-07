A funny moment occurred Tuesday on Fox & Friends when Steve Doocy helped Brian Kilmeade with his tie…by straight up cutting part of it off with scissors.

Kilmeade used part of the show to lament that he was having a hard time setting up the tie he was wearing so that the tail would be shorter than the main body. Since he tried and failed so many times to get the tie right, Doocy eventually pulled up emailed reactions from Fox viewers, one of whom bluntly recommended a pair of scissors to solve the problem.

Shortly after that, Doocy was handed a pair of scissors, and that’s when he got to work, much to Ainsley Earhardt‘s amusement.

While Kilmeade reacted that it was “better” this way, he also asked Doocy “could you at least make at an angle so I could resell it?”

Doocy answered that Kilmeade has a clip-on tie coming for him in the mail.

Watch above, via Fox News.

