WATCH: Steve Kornacki Works His Wall Magic With Comprehensive Explainer on Ranked-Choice Voting as New Yorkers Head to the Polls

New Yorkers are going to the polls Tuesday voting in the NYC mayoral primary election, a race that’s gotten plenty of national attention both on the substance of the arguments between candidates and on the way the voting itself is being done this time.

New York is using ranked-choice voting for the first time, something Mayor Bill de Blasio attempted to explain with a pizza topping analogy.

Luckily, we have Steve Kornacki — America’s favorite number-cruncher — to break down exactly how this works.

Kornacki made it clear in Tuesday’s segment with Chuck Todd that it’s unlikely we’re going to learn the clear winner tonight.

He continued on to break down how ranked-choice voting works, using a hypothetical ballot where someone’s first choice is Maya Wiley, followed by Shaun Donovan, then Scott Stringer, then Kathryn Garcia, then Eric Adams.

“The first thing they do is they tabulate everybody’s first choice here,” Kornacki said. “And whichever candidate comes in last place there gets eliminated.”

He demonstrated how people’s votes get counted as the tabulations continue and their first and/or second choices get eliminated in the process, moving on to who else they ranked on their ballots, until a winner is declared.

Maine and Alaska have already embraced ranked-choice voting, though one Maine candidate attempted a legal challenge in 2018 over it.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

