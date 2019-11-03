House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) spun away at least five times when ABC’s George Stephanopoulos asked him if it was “appropriate” of President Donald Trump to ask foreign countries to investigate his domestic political opponents.

During Scalise’s interview on This Week, he was asked about Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan’s testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last week. Stephanopoulos asked if Scalise agrees with Sullivan that it’s “wrong for the president to solicit investigations into a political opponent.”

“That’s not what was happening on the phone call,” Scalise answered, to which, Stephanopoulos countered that “the transcript clearly shows the president was asking the Ukrainian president to investigate his political opponents…Do you think that was appropriate?”

Scalise insisted the call “wasn’t about political opponents,” so Stephanopoulos once again pointed out that Trump wanted Ukraine to investigate Democrats on a number of fronts. Stephanopoulos also noted how Trump has also publicly asked the Chinese to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

This cycle continued throughout the conversation as Stephanopoulos repeatedly posed the question, while Scalise dodged instead of giving a straight answer. Stephanopoulos also pressed Scalise by asking if he thinks “it just didn’t happen” that Trump asked Ukraine to investigate Biden.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]