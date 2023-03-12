WATCH: Stunning Videos Show Massive Volcanic Eruption in Java, Indonesia

Indonesia’s most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted this weekend in a stunning display on the island of Java, spewing lave and a massive cloud of smoke and ash that left villages across the most-populated Indonesian island covered in in soot and ashes under a darkened sky.

The spectacular, deadly display of one of nature’s most primal and overwhelming events resulted in eye-popping footage and photos that have been making their way onto social media into the late hours on Sunday in the United States, Monday in Indonesia.

The eruption sent boiling clouds of gas rocketing down the mountain and into the countryside over 7km, prompting government shutdowns on roads and in areas at risk. The plumes rocketed hundreds of meters into air above the caldera before spreading across the sky, bringing the daytime twilight that comes with such huge explosions.

Here is more from Daily Mail, followed some of the stunning images.

People living on Merapi’s slopes were told keep 7 kilometres away from the crater be aware of the huge dangers posed by lava flows. Approximately a quarter of a million people live within 10 kilometres of the 2,968-metre mountain. Merapi is the most active of Indonesia’s 120 live volcanoes, repeatedly erupting recently with lava and dangerous gas clouds. It’s last big eruption in 2010 killed 347 people and made 20,000 villagers homeless. The latest eruption is understood to be Merapi’s biggest lava flow since the alert level for the peak were raised in November 2020.

Not all of the videos or photos have identified the source.

Merapi (midden Java) weer, vanmorgen vroeg local. Deze gloedwolk is echt kunstwerkje. Waarom as de helling af dendert of opstijgt als een wolk, of allebei tegelijk doet, zoals dit, hangt af van dichtheid, hitte, snelheid etc. Zijn we nog steeds niet uit, dit is wel weer PRACHTIG. pic.twitter.com/aqPy1bL2yr — Sam Gerrits (@samgerrits) March 12, 2023

In Indonesia, sull'isola di Giava, il vulcano Merapi ha iniziato a eruttare. Le autorità hanno chiesto ai residenti di stare alla larga. Bello e spaventoso… pic.twitter.com/dCmDBtSJxi — net session (@net_session) March 12, 2023

Endonezya'da Merapi yanardağı patladı ve 4 milden daha yüksek bir sıcak bulut püskürttü. pic.twitter.com/qjnVFjchSp — Hilti/Güçlü Türkiye/1 (@hilti_guclu) March 12, 2023

Indonesia's Merapi volcano has erupted again, spewing lava and avalanches of searing gas clouds 🌋pic.twitter.com/lHR0z8LExt — DW Asia (@dw_hotspotasia) March 12, 2023

There are also photos that capture the moment.

Le mont Merapi, en #Indonésie, l'un des volcans les plus actifs au monde, est entré en éruption samedi. La fumée et les cendres qu'il a craché ont recouvert les villages à proximité du cratère. pic.twitter.com/CaUyYtFK0i — CGTN Français (@CGTNFrancais) March 12, 2023

