WATCH: Tapper Slams Bill Barr for Public 180 on Trump’s ‘Bullsh*t’ With Montage of His Own Election Fraud Statements

Jake Tapper took former Attorney General Bill Barr to task on Monday for his change in tune on voter fraud claims, in a preview from Jonathan Karl’s upcoming book, Betrayal. For the book, the ABC White House Correspondent spoke with Barr, and in one passage Barr discusses Donald Trump’s bogus claim that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“My attitude was: It was put-up or shut-up time,” said Barr. “If there was evidence of fraud, I had no motive to suppress it. But my suspicion all the way along was that there was nothing there. It was all bullshit.”

Tapper was more than skeptical: “Barr wants people to know – the whole time – he thought Trump’s Big Lie allegations were, in his words – and I apologize, parents – ‘all bullshit’ with no substantial evidence of election fraud.”

“But,” said Tapper, introducing a damning montage, “In the lead-up to the election, Barr seemed to be taking a different view.”

BARR (6/30/2020): I’m talking about a comprehensive rule where all the ballots are essentially mail-in, and there’s so many occasions for fraud there that cannot be policed. I think it would be very bad. BARR (6/28/20): If you have wholesale mail-in voting, it substantially increases the risk of fraud. BARR: (9/2/2020): Elections that have been held with mail have found substantial fraud and coercion… This is playing with fire. We’re a very closely divided country here. And people have to have confidence in the results of the election and the legitimacy of the government.

“But that was then,” said Tapper after the montage. “This is now. Barr is now admitting publicly in this print interview. On December 1st, he also said of course there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud. He said that right before he resigned.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com