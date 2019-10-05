Watch the Moment NBC’s Today Show Scares the Living Cheese Out of Their Anchors

Earlier this week a tiny mouse made big news after dropping into the lap of NBC reporter Peter Alexander in the briefing room, prompting a press-wide hunt for the tiny intruder, perhaps to ask it if it thinks Trump should be impeached.

On Saturday, NBC’s Today had Alexander tell the tail tale to the audience and his co-hosts Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer. But the three got an October surprise in the middle of the recounting.

Alexander had just explained that the mouse dropped directly into his lap, and Jones began to say “so you thought it was fake until…,” but she didn’t get to finish her question, as at that moment a fake mouse on a string dropped between them, causing them all to duck and cover, and Dreyer to let out a scream.

“Oh my gosh! That–is not okay,” said Alexander. “That one actually got us good.”

The show tweeted about it to make sure everyone saw.

Earlier this week, our very own @PeterAlexander had a mouse fall onto his lap from the White House press room ceiling. We wanted to know how our anchors would react if it happened here in Studio 1A, too. pic.twitter.com/nurZDLRXYn — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 5, 2019

“I knew that was going to happen and I still screamed,” said Dreyer.

Not too shabby a Halloween prank for a morning talk show.

