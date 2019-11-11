Fox News’ MediaBuzz, a program which often dedicates airtime to media ethics controversies, found itself in the middle of one Sunday.

During a discussion about the Ukraine whistleblower, Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist purposefully mentioned a name which has been reported by conservative outlets.

“We could be talking about this reporting, and talking about whether that’s accurate reporting or not,” Hemingway said. “So I feel a little bit confused why we’re pretending it hasn’t already been reported.

Howie Kurtz, who moderates the show, was visibly stunned by Hemingway dropping the name.

“I don’t know whether this is actually the person or not, and I don’t want to speculate about that,” Kurtz said. “But there have been a few conservative outlets and commentators who have floated that name or maybe other names.”

Kurtz then called out the tactic.

“Is this an effort to have it sort of ooze into the mainstream media?” Kurtz asked his panel.

Fox News contributor Hemingway defended casually dropping a name which Fox News has not confirmed.

“It is clearly wrong for these quasi-media corporations like YouTube and other media-related outlets to say you’re not allowed to talk about what’s been reported out there,” Hemingway said. “It has been reported. That’s what I’m mentioning, it has been reported out there.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

