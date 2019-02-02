Watch Surreal Moment When Northam’s Wife Points Out It’d Be ‘Inappropriate’ for Governor to Do Moonwalk at Presser

Governor Ralph Northam admitted to darkening his face to go to a dance contest as Michael Jackson at his bonkers press conference today saying he is not in the racist yearbook photo, and naturally a lot of reporters asked about this.

One reporter asked if he can still moonwalk. And for a brief second, it looked like Northam was considering whether to demonstrate.

And then you can very clearly hear his wife Pam Northam saying, “Inappropriate circumstances.”

Northam himself said, “My wife says inappropriate circumstances.”

