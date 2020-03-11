The View proceeded without a live studio audience Wednesday morning for the first time in the show’s history, over concerns about coronavirus.

A number of public events have been either called off or have been encouraged to go on without audiences or crowds.

Whoopi Goldberg kept things light with her usual “Welcome to The View welcome to The View welcome to The View!’ intro while the cameras showed the empty seats.

The co-hosts were joined by one familiar face, though, as former View host Elisabeth Hasselbeck joined Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Meghan McCain to guest co-host.

After welcoming Hasselbeck back, they addressed the very quiet elephant in the room. And it’s not just The View — a number of other daytime shows are going sans audiences over similar concerns.

Goldberg told the home audience, “For the first time ever, as you can see, if you looked around, we made the decision not to have a studio audience. And this is unprecedented.”

She reviewed the ways people are taking precautions and said, “I think people are starting to recognize all over the country that this is no joke, this is not a left-wing conspiracy to get you-know-you out of the White House… this is real.”

