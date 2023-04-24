WATCH: The View Sings ‘Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye’ To Celebrate Tucker Carlson’s Parting From Fox News

To say that The View was pleased with the news of Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News would be a tremendous understatement. Just ever so slightly.

The show came back from commercials on Monday when Whoopi Goldberg announced the bulletin that Carlson is out at the network. Multiple sources told Mediaite that Carlson was fired. The View’s audience cheered the news, and Goldberg prompted her colleagues to do “the wave.”

Goldberg promised that the show would take the news in-depth tomorrow, but Ana Navarro asked the audience to help her with something. She then launched into a rendition of Steam’s “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye,” and the audience joined the sing-a-long much to the amusement of Navarro’s colleagues.

“I don’t think anyone likes to celebrate the demise of someone’s career,” Sunny Hostin chimed in, “but he is responsible for the degradation that we see somewhat of our democracy in this country, and I just think, as a faithful person: look at God.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin dug at Carlson’s repeated amplification of pro-Russia talking points, saying the biggest loss here was for “Russian propagandists.”

The View did not discuss Don Lemon’s termination from CNN, which was announced only after the show was over for the day.

Watch above via ABC.

