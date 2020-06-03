On the fifth night of anti-police brutality protests in Portland, Oregon, thousands of people occupied the Burnside Bridge in the city’s downtown by silently laying down with their hands behind their backs, a stunningly powerful gesture meant to replicate the body position of George Floyd when he was allegedly murdered by a Minneapolis police officer who pinned his neck to the pavement for nine minutes.

With footage taken from a helicopter, local ABC News affiliate KATU-TV captured the striking images of the peaceful, immobilized protest, which stretched nearly the entire length of the 1000-foot bridge over the Willamette River.

WATCH – Once again, thousands of protesters are laying on the Burnside Bridge with their hands behind their back. It’s the fifth day of protests in the City of Portland #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/nLvO9Ezzam — Dan McCarthy (@DanMcKATU) June 3, 2020

