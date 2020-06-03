comScore

By Reed RichardsonJun 3rd, 2020, 12:57 am

Thousands Occupy Portland Bridge Laying Down to Simulat George Floyd Death

On the fifth night of anti-police brutality protests in Portland, Oregon, thousands of people occupied the Burnside Bridge in the city’s downtown by silently laying down with their hands behind their backs, a stunningly powerful gesture meant to replicate the body position of George Floyd when he was allegedly murdered by a Minneapolis police officer who pinned his neck to the pavement for nine minutes.

With footage taken from a helicopter, local ABC News affiliate KATU-TV captured the striking images of the peaceful, immobilized protest, which stretched nearly the entire length of the 1000-foot bridge over the Willamette River.

