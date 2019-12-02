The chief executive of the trade building where the London Bridge attack took place gave an interview where he recounted the terror attack in a way that would shame seasoned broadcasters.

Toby Williamson, the chief of Fishmongers’ Hall, spoke about the attack on BBC Breakfast Monday, and singling out his praise for the cook Lukasz who helped take down Usman Khan with a narwhal tusk.

He also recounted the attack in striking detail for an interview with ITV News.

“He’s the guy who cleans the glasses down in the basement, and that’s exactly what he was doing when he hears this scream,” Williamson recounted. “The scream was so loud that, as a first-aider, he makes a choice. He goes towards the trouble. He gets there on the first floor — the building just behind me — and it’s very clear that there’s a bad guy, he’s got two knives in his hands.”

Williamson goes on to break down the entire attack, recounting names of people involved and how the attack spilled out onto London Bridge.

“The doors opened, out the terrorist falls and the first one out after him is Lukasz, shouting at everyone to get out of the way, to get back. But tell you what members of the public just don’t do that nowadays,” he said.

Lukasz is currently recovering in a hospital from injuries and is set to receive an honor from his native Poland for bravery.

