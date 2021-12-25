WATCH: Tiffany Cross Settles the Controversial ‘Die Hard’ Christmas Movie Debate

MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross attempted to settle the annual Die Hard debate on Saturday when she declared that the 1988 action flick is in fact a Christmas movie.

Guests Errin Haines, Michael Harriot and Gyasi Ross joined The Cross Connection on Christmas morning to share their respective favorite holiday films. Haines, an editor for The 19th, jumped right in.

“So look, this is an important time to remind people that Die Hard is 100 percent a Christmas movie,” Haines proclaimed. “If there is a young person in your life who does not know this, you are failing them as a grandparent, parent, aunt, uncle, whatever. Fight me.”

Haines did shared her displeasure over the fact that the film, along with other holiday films she binges annually, mashes up Christmas with violence.

“But look, can we also kind of talk about how this movie, along with a couple other of my favorites that I noticed this year, like Home Alone and A Christmas Story, really did kind of pair Christmas with guns and violence?” Haines asked. Haines ultimately concluded, “Only in America, I guess.”

But Haines’ initial point was not lost on Cross, who stepped in to comment on the debate that will apparently divide the country in perpetuity. The host agreed that John McClane’s vanquishing of a greedy terror syndicate led by Hans Gruber at a fictitious Christmas party in the John McTiernan film puts it in a special category.

Cross said, “Really good point. But you brought up something very controversial, and that is Die Hard being a Christmas movie. Some people say no, some people say yes. I have to say I agree with you, Erinn, Die Hard is a Christmas movie.”

It is of course worth noting that Die Hard screenwriter Steven E. de Souza settle this debate long ago on Twitter.

For anyone unconvinced #DieHardIsAChristmasMovie, here is a handy chart pic.twitter.com/FhkzPIG0ms — Steven E. de Souza (@StevenEdeSouza) December 27, 2017

Watch above, via MSNBC.

