WATCH: Tina Fey, Amy Poehler Call Out HFPA for Having No Black Members in Golden Globes Opener

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler kicked off the Golden Globes Sunday night not just roasting the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, but also calling them out for a serious diversity problem.

Early on in the opener, Fey joked, “The HFPA is made up of around 90 international—no Black—journalists…”

The HFPA has faced a lot of scrutiny recently after a report revealed that the organization has a total of zero Black journalists among its ranks. The HFPA responded in a statement, “We understand that we need to bring in Black members, as well as members from other underrepresented backgrounds, and we will immediately work to implement an action plan to achieve these goals as soon as possible.” Several members of the HFPA also gave short remarks addressing the issue early in the ceremony.

Poehler made a point of addressing how upset people are at the HFPA.

“A lot of flashy garbage got nominated, but that happens, okay? That’s like their thing. But a number of Black actors and Black-led projects were overlooked,” she said.

“We all know that awards shows are stupid,” Fey said.

“They’re all a scam invented by ‘Big Red Carpet,'” Poehler said.

Fey went on to add, “Even with stupid things, inclusivity is important, and there are no Black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press. I realize HFPA, maybe you didn’t get the memo because your workplace is the back booth of a French McDonald’s, but you’ve gotta change that. So here’s to changing it.”

