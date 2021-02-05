WATCH: Tom Brady Reads Hilariously Mean Tweets on Jimmy Kimmel … and One That Crosses a Line

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

An NFL record of nine Super Bowl appearances and six titles have understandably earned Tom Brady and army of haters, but that didn’t deter the quarterback from playing along on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

With Brady’s 10th Super Bowl game coming up on Sunday — and in an effort to ensure his habit of breaking records doesn’t get to his head — Jimmy Kimmel invited the all star back to the show for another edition of a fan favorite: Mean Tweets.

Brady started off by displaying some good sportsmanship, agreeing with one Twitter user that he really does look like the kind of guy who doesn’t know how to use a wrench.

Several wished that the quarterback would “cry,” some calling him a “bitch,” others referring to his chin as a “butthole.”

“I do cry, too,” Brady admitted, still in relatively good spirits.

Brady seemed relatively unfazed throughout the segment, reading insanely specific burns like, “Is there really anyone you’d rather see dropped in vat of rendered bacon fact than Tom Brady?” with a genuine laugh.

“I hope this loss depresses you so bad that you can hardly have sex with your supermodel wife in your giant mansion,” Brady even managed to read out loud, later adding,”I have no comment to that,” before zipping his lips.

Although not discouraged by those mocking his face, his weight, and pretty much everything about him, one mean tweet seemed to trigger Brady more than rest.

“Fuck you Tom Brady I hope your dog eats chocolate and gets really sick and throws up on your socks,” Brady said reading the final tweet.

“That’s fucked up!” he then exclaimed.

“That’s Tom’s line — and you crossed it!” Kimmel said at viewers once the segment ended.

