Watch Troops Joke With Super Bowl Commentators About Raining Hellfire On Them

There was a funny moment in pre-game coverage on CBS on Sunday, after sportscasters Ian Eagle and Nate Burleson, along with Broncos linebacker Von Miller and brought in by satellite U.S. troops stationed in South Korea to comment on the big game.

“While it’s Super Bowl Sunday here in Atlanta, it’s Super Bowl Monday morning in South Korea,” said Eagle, introducing 2nd Infantry Division commander Maj. Gen. Scott McKean. He asked if the general had any questions for them.

Maj. Gen. Mckean responded with a question about 49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan, as well as 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

“I’ll ask it to Nate, since he’s the commentator here,” said Maj. Gen. Mckean. “John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan are starting their third year. Will the 49ers be able to compete next year with the Rams? And the second part is that, is Jimmy Garoppolo going to be the comeback player of the year?”

Burleson began his reply saying “Oh, that’s a great question,” but the general added a qualification.

“Nate, before you answer that, remember we got lots of tanks and helicopters over here, so I just want to make sure you take that into your consideration,” he said.

“Well, they’re going to win the Super Bowl since you put it like that,” said Burleson. You can watch the answer above.

It was a funny moment, and a nice opportunity for the broadcasters to interact with an thank the troops abroad.

