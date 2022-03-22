WATCH: Truck Flips Over On Its Side in Massive Tornado, Then Flips Again and Just Goes Cruising Along in Remarkable Viral Video

By Joe DePaoloMar 22nd, 2022, 8:06 am
 

This one you have to see to believe.

A tornado struck on Monday in the town of Elgin, TX. And a truck trying to make its way down the road was flipped over on its side as the twister tore through. But somehow, the vehicle flipped again, right side up. And the truck proceeded to cruise on down the highway as if going for a Sunday drive.

Storm chaser Brian Emfinger captured some utterly insane footage of the incident:

The video instantly went viral and left jaws agape throughout social media:

Watch above.

