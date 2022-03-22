This one you have to see to believe.

A tornado struck on Monday in the town of Elgin, TX. And a truck trying to make its way down the road was flipped over on its side as the twister tore through. But somehow, the vehicle flipped again, right side up. And the truck proceeded to cruise on down the highway as if going for a Sunday drive.

Storm chaser Brian Emfinger captured some utterly insane footage of the incident:

Omg… just going thru my video. This is a story about a red truck and a tornado…. I CANNOT believe they drove away like that. #txwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/8h0nD88xFv — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) March 22, 2022

The video instantly went viral and left jaws agape throughout social media:

This is the kind of stuff that’s straight out of the movies… https://t.co/q1gBluGOu4 — The Wokest Numbersmuncher (@NumbersMuncher) March 22, 2022

Near Elgin, TX tonight. Holy shit. https://t.co/5ng92Iou85 — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) March 22, 2022

In case you missed it…this was the video of the day Monday, March 21. A vehicle is the WORST place you could be in a tornado. This person (and chaser) is lucky to be alive! https://t.co/kg64YILkTP — Emily Sutton (@emilyrsutton) March 22, 2022

INSANE! A tornado crossing a highway in Texas yesterday rolls a truck a few times, then flips it up right facing the right way. The truck then speeds off. @wmbfnews https://t.co/ClXC2ox3ul — Jamie Arnold WMBF (@jamiearnoldWMBF) March 22, 2022

INSANE footage. Truck driver just casually drives away after his vehicle is tossed around like a rag doll by a tornado. https://t.co/9CP95uF7YU — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 22, 2022

This has to be an “only in Texas” move right here. https://t.co/4wdNSQkFyc — Matt Lanza (@mattlanza) March 22, 2022

Ok… this may be the most incredible tornado video I’ve ever seen! Just watch the red truck! Somebody is incredibly lucky! I hope somebody finds the driver and gets an interview…because that my friends is a miracle! @FOX2now #stlwx #Tornado https://t.co/D9pQ2wKx4K — Chris Higgins (@fox2ch) March 22, 2022

Have you ever seen a more Texas video in your life? Why do I feel like this wasn’t his first rodeo???!!! Dude had somewhere to be. This was in Elgin today. Insanity https://t.co/ijF88NlVtN — Avery Tomasco (@averytomascowx) March 22, 2022

Watch above.

