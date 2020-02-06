WATCH: Trump Addresses National Prayer Breakfast Live

President Donald Trump is scheduled to address attendees at National Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning, roughly around 8 A.M. on the day that follows his acquittal from Congressional impeachment proceedings.

Joining him on the dais are a number of congressional leaders including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (with whom Trump has quite a contentious relationship), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Trump will reportedly focus on an initiative of global religious freedom during his speech, but the interaction between the President and the House Speaker, given the drama that unfolded between the two during Tuesday’s State of the Union speech, might be a more interesting spectacle for a more agnostic viewer.

Watch above via NBC News.

