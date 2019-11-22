President Donald Trump appeared on Fox & Friends Friday morning and proceeded to reiterate the very same Ukraine-election interference conspiracy that had just been dismissed in searing House Intel Committee hearing testimony the day before.

Former National Security Council official Fiona Hill opened her Thursday testimony with a damning excoriation of Congressional Republicans — and by extension, President Trump — for promoting the “fictional” narrative that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

Hill said:

“Based on questions and statements I have heard, some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country — and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did. This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves. The unfortunate truth is that Russia was the foreign power that systematically attacked our democratic institutions in 2016. This is the public conclusion of our intelligence agencies, confirmed in bipartisan Congressional reports. It is beyond dispute, even if some of the underlying details must remain classified.”

It was a stunning moment that left more than a few jaws dropped, as nobody with such respect and expertise has, to date, directly confronted the GOP with what she, and the national intelligence community, see as a specious and debunked conspiracy theory.

During the Fox & Friends interview, however, Trump repeated the very theory that Hill just completely dismissed as Russian propaganda.

Trump also falsely described the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike as a “Ukrainian company.” CrowdStrike is an American company, based in Sunnyvale, California. It was founded by three individuals, one of which is Soviet-born Dmitri Alperovitch. Trump’s false claim when unchallenged by the Fox & Friends hosts.

Trump said “A lot had to do, they say, with Ukraine. It is very interesting, it is very interesting. They have the server, right, from the DNC, Democratic National Committee,” Trump opened before being interrupted by Brian Kilmeade asking “Who has the server?”

“The FBI went in, they told them, Get out of here, We’re not giving it to you!” Trump continued to rant. “They gave the server to CrowdStrike, or whatever it’s called, which is a company owned by a very wealthy Ukrainian. And still, I want to see that server. You know the FBI’s never gotten that server. That’s a big part of this whole thing. Why did they give it to a Ukrainian company?”

“Are you sure they did that?” Steve Doocy asked. “Are you sure they gave it to Ukraine?”

“Well, that’s what the word is,” Trump replied, reminding Fox that he brought up the theory in his call with Ukraine’s president. “That’s what I asked actually in my phone call. I asked it very point-blank because we’re looking for corruption.”

So there it is. A well-respected former National Security Council officer completely dismissed a conspiracy theory that was once again amplified by President Trump the very next day.

Watch above via Fox News.

