President Donald Trump trampled over a reporter’s question about his low credibility in order to attack former Vice President Joe Biden in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

The Covid 19 pandemic has caused a resurgence in discussion about Trump’s dishonesty, for multiple outlets have shown how the president spent weeks dismissing the virus before claiming he always took it seriously. During a White House press briefing on Wednesday, Trump cut across a reporter who opened his question by noting “your credibility ratings are very low…”

“Who are you asking with that question?” Trump interjected. “Because I see that they’re very high.”

Trump went on from there by bragging about his approval rating within the Republican Party before saying “I’m beating Sleepy Joe Biden by a lot in Florida, and in other states. So I don’t know who you’re talking about.” The president swiftly moved on without allowing the question to be completed.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump bashed the “Fake News” media on Twitter for their “disgraceful & false” narrative, all while claiming he did “a very good job from the beginning” of the pandemic. Quite separately, Washington Post’s fact checker has noted that Trump made over 16,000 false or misleading statements throughout his first 3 years in office, plus Politifact has found that approximately 70 percent of Trump’s statements are false to varying degrees.

