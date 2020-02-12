One New Hampshire resident who voted for President Donald Trump in Tuesday’s night’s primary had quite the response to MSNBC’s Katy Tur when asked why “Bernie Sanders is not appealing to you?”

“The whole ideology would be destructive to the country,” the voter said on-air after he was approached by Tur. “It is anti-growth, it’s anti-family. It’s anti-American. And as a Roman Catholic it is anti-life.”

Tur, who smiling during the exchange, ended the brief interaction by motioning to talk to other people in her vicinity. The MSNBC host spent her morning asking New Hampshire residents who they voted for and why. Some were hesitant to answer — “Of course not. Because you’re a celebrity you think you could get away with this,” one told Tur — but the Trump supporter was willing to defend his candidate to Tur as he called him by his full name, “Donald John Trump.”

Sanders was deemed the winner of the Democratic primary on Tuesday night, taking 25.7% of the vote, according to the Associated Press. Trump received over 120,000 votes in the New Hampshire primary, which was a record-breaking turnout for a presidential incumbent.

