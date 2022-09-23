WATCH: Trump Tells Hannity He Wants Biden to ‘Succeed Incredibly’ – Even If it Means Trump Loses Election

Former President Donald Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he wants President Joe Biden, whom he lost to in 2020, to “succeed incredibly” even if that meant losing the next election were the former president to run.

During an interview that aired Thursday night, Trump told Hannity that there needs to be a “great leader,” whether Democrat or Republican, “that can go toe-to-toe with President Xi [Jinping] of China,” French President Emanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“You want Joe Biden to succeed?” asked Hannity.

“I would rather have him succeed incredibly, even if it meant a much tougher end and maybe even a loss. I want to see what’s good for the country. If I had my choice of having this mess that we’re having there right now, this country’s a mess. This country’s not going to survive. The way it’s going right now, it’s not going to survive.”

In addition to that eye-opening moment, there were other noteworthy moments from Hannity’s interview with Trump. Examples Trump saying he could declassify documents just by “thinking about it,” that the FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago estate was to find former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails and that Venezuelan immigrants are “poisoning” the United States under Biden.

Watch above via Fox News.

