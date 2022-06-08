Ukrainian Tank Fires Uncomfortably Near CNN Correspondent, Who Exclaims ‘Goodness Me’

A Ukrainian tank fired near CNN senior international correspondent Matthew Chance.

During a CNN Newsroom segment, reporting from Southern Ukraine, where Ukraine is seeking to reclaim territory occupied by Russia, Chance stood what looked to be yards away from a tank that fired a couple rounds before Chance and his crew got into a vehicle to drive away.

“A long artillery war with heavy weapons like this Ukrainian battle tank positioned in tree lines towards an unseen enemy,” narrated Chance. “These firing points quickly become vulnerable. And the troops here need to be mobile.”

Chance did not say where in Southern Ukraine he was reporting.

“Okay, well, we have brought to this front -line position where they’re going to fire on Russian forces a short distance away. It’s a secret location,” he said. “We can only stay for one round, we’re told. After that, there’s going to be return fire and we’ve got to get out of here.”

“But this is what we’ve been brought,” said Chance as the tank fired a round. Chance ducked and covered his ears as the blast occurred. “To see.”

“Goodness me,” he said.

Chance is told he can stay for one more round, which he does.

“Seconds later, another bone-shaking round hurdles towards Russian positions,” narrated Chance.

Following the second round, Chance and his crew hurriedly get into an SUV and leave what he called “Ukraine’s grinding front lines.”

