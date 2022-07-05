WATCH: Uncle of Alleged Highland Park Shooter Tells Local News He Saw ‘No Warning Signs’

Paul Crimo, the uncle of the alleged Highland Park gunman, told local media he saw “no warning signs” from his nephew before the Fourth of July parade shooting.

Speaking to Fox 32’s Dane Placko on Monday, Crimo described his nephew as a “quiet kid” and said, though the two lived together, they seldom interacted. Crimo revealed he saw his nephew on Sunday evening only exchanging a hello and goodbye with the 22-year-old.

“I’m not really involved with him. We’d just say hi and bye and that’s it,” the uncle said, though he added later his nephew would sometimes help him around the house. Crimo said his nephew occupied his own apartment in the back of the house.

If there were signs of trouble, Crimo insisted, he would have said something about it.

“There were no signs of trouble. I saw no signs of trouble and if I did see signs, I would have said something,” he added.

Crimo also said he was not sure where his nephew obtained the rifle he used in the shooting, which Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said was legally obtained.

Numerous past social media posts and videos from the alleged shooter are being combed through in the wake of the mass shooting, which resulted in six dead and over two dozen injuries. Crimo referred to his nephew as a “YouTube rapper,” but said he hadn’t reviewed his videos. For the last two years, he added, his nephew was unemployed, having previously worked at Panera bread. He did, however, say he was a “good artist.”

In one video posted by the alleged gunman, he is inside a classroom seemingly dramatizing a school shooting.

Crimo apologized to the victims of the shooting and their families, saying his “heart is shattered” and he will be forever heartbroken by what happened.

Watch above via Fox 32.

