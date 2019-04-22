WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Cuts Off Meghan McCain Mid-Rant in Fiery Mueller Debate

The View got intense on Monday when the panel returned from their brief hiatus and held a rowdy discussion on the fallout from Robert Mueller‘s investigation.

The blow-up started with Sunny Hostin expressing her disappointment that Mitt Romney and other Republicans are unlikely to support impeachment efforts against Trump, no matter how they might feel about the president in private. Abby Huntsman and Joy Behar then debated the level of support in the GOP for Trump, and whether the media overhyped Robert Mueller‘s report.

McCain soon hopped in, asking “why is everyone so nervous about 2020?” if Trump’s poll numbers are so bad and the Mueller report is supposedly so troubling for him.

“We’re afraid the Russians will steal the election again,” Behar answered.

“To me, that sounds irrational,” McCain replied. “That’s an irrational answer.”

When asked to explain the “rational” answer, McCain said Democrats need to win more voters over to their side if they want to succeed. Houston countered by asking what “what is the Republican Party going to do about this president’s behavior,” to which, McCain said “I blame the left as much as the right and the demonizing of all conservatives in this country.”

As McCain continued to rant, Whoopi Goldberg mouthed “we’ll be right back,” to the camera and closed out the segment.

Watch above, via ABC.

