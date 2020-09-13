Bob Woodward sat down with 60 Minutes’ Scott Pelley to talk about his new book, Rage, and shared his last phone conversation with President Donald Trump before the book was released, saying that he had warned the president that the book would be “tough,” and Trump had tweeted an hour and a half later to attack the book as “fake.”

In preparation for the book, Woodward had a total of eighteen conversations with Trump, some in person, some over the phone, covering topics ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to North Korea. These conversations were not just on-the-record, they were recorded — with Trump’s knowledge and permission — making it hard for the Trump administration or campaign to deny what he said, although they have tried.

Woodward told Pelley that in his last phone call with Trump on August 14, he had warned the president that it was going to be a “tough book,” with “things that you are not gonna like, judgments that I made.”

“And after you told the president that it was, in your words, a tough book, what did he do?” asked Pelley.

“An hour and a half later,” said Woodward, “he tweeted out that the Bob Woodward book is gonna be fake.”

Trump did in fact tweet on August 14 that “The Bob Woodward book will be a FAKE.”

…The Bob Woodward book will be a FAKE, as always, just as many of the others have been. But, believe it or not, lately I’ve been getting lots of GREAT books! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2020

