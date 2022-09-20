WATCH: Worked Up Lindsey Graham Demands New Special Prosecutor to ‘Look at Hunter Biden Like They Looked at Trump’

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham wants the Delaware prosecutor looking into Hunter Biden be replaced with a special prosecutor from “outside” of politics just like there was for Donald Trump, and argues that President Joe Biden should welcome that if he and his son did nothing wrong.

Thirty-three senators sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday calling for U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss to be granted “the full protections and authorities of a special counsel” in the investigation of Hunter Biden, due to the “politicization” of the Department of Justice and to avoid “any appearance of impropriety” in the process.

On Fox & Friends on Tuesday, co-host Brian Kilmeade talked to Sen. Graham, who signed the letter, about the request and the reasoning.

Graham went one step further than the demand in the letter, saying he wants not just an empowered special counsel, but that it be someone other than Weiss.

“I believe that you should have somebody looking at Hunter Biden other than the Delaware prosecutor,” he said. “We’re having a prosecutor in the guy’s home state — Now the prosecutor is a fine fellow, but can you imagine what the left would do if I suggested we should not have had a special counsel in the Mueller investigation? We had a guy. It worked.”

Graham brought up the media and tech companies censoring stories on Hunter Biden’s scandals before eventually being forced to admit there was there there.

“What I am saying, given all the evidence that’s coming out about Hunter Biden — the laptop is real,” Graham continued. “Every media outlet in this country suppressed the story, including social media. The laptop is real. They said it wasn’t.”

“I want somebody outside of politics, Delaware politics, looking at Hunter Biden like they looked at Trump,” he said. “That’s not unfair.”

Watch the clip above, via Fox News Channel.

