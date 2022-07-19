‘We Don’t Know What Marriage He was Defending’: Pelosi Zings Thrice Married Former Congressman Behind Defense of Marriage Act

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi zinged former Rep. Bob Barr (R-GA) for sponsoring the Defense of Marriage Act, which was signed into law by former President Bill Clinton in 1996.

The California Democrat spoke on the House floor as representatives prepared for a vote on H.R. 8404, also called the Respect for Marriage Act.

“As radical politicians continue their assault on democratic rights, they believe government has no place between you and the person you love,” Pelosi said.

She then ripped Barr, a former Republican-turned who was married three times and was accused of forcing his second wife into having an abortion in 1999.

“Defense of marriage, proposed by somebody who had been married three times, we don’t know which marriage he was defending,” she said without naming Barr.

Pelosi added, “By the way, I don’t care how many times somebody’s married, I care how they try impose their hypocrisy on others.”

The Respect for Marriage Act passed Tuesday afternoon by a vote of 267 -157, with 47 Republicans voting in favor of the bill.

Some Republicans who voted to pass the legislation include Nancy Mace (SC), Lee Zeldin (NY),Tom Rice (SC), Darrell Issa (CA), and Liz Cheney (WY).

The bill vows to “repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and ensure respect for State regulation of marriage, and for other purposes.”

According to comments made by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), the Respect for Marriage Act might struggle to get a vote in the Senate.

Durbin says it will be tough to schedule votes in the Senate on bills protecting gay marriage, contraception given the packed calendar. “We have more priorities than we have time,” he says — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) July 19, 2022

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

