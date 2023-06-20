‘We Don’t Owe Him Anything’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Back After Trump Blasts Her and Other ex-Officials on Fox News

CNN commentator and View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin fired back at former President Donald Trump on Tuesday night after he took a shot at her on Fox News the day before.

Appearing on AC360, the former Trump White House director of strategic communications was asked by host Anderson Cooper about the remark.

“Your name came up in Bret Baier’s interview with the former president on Fox on Monday,” he said before airing the clip.

“Something happens,” Trump said. “When people leave, they can like me very much. I have this woman named Alyssa Farah. She said the greatest things long after she left. ‘He’s the greatest president we’ve ever had. He’s unbelievable, unbelievable.’ Then The View offered her a contract, but obviously only if she changed her views and all of a sudden she can say negative things. Money gets offered to people and some people change.”

Cooper reacted by noting that Trump’s breathing sounded odd when he made the comments.

“First of all, his breathing seems weird to me,” he told Griffin. “But I wanted you to be able to respond.”

She replied:

Just as a simple fact pattern. I was on Fox News on Jan. 7 – the day after Jan. 6 – 2021, where I denounced him and said he was unfit for office and should resign. And I’ve done that every day since. Didn’t join The View until nearly two years later. But Donald Trump doesn’t seem to understand that those of us who served in his administration, we swore an oath to the Constitution. We did not swear an oath of loyalty to Donald Trump. I would never swear one to any politician and I think he needs to realize we don’t owe him anything.

During the interview on Fox, Baier rattled off a list of former Trump officials who now criticize him, as well as Trump’s trashing them as inept in response.

“So why did you hire all of them in the first place?” asked Baier, whose list did not include Griffin.

“Because I hired 10-1 that were fantastic,” Trump answered.

