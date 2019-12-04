MSNBC legal analyst Mimi Rocah announced her run for Westchester district attorney seat once held by Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, slamming President Donald Trump as a “criminal” in the process.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Rocah announced her run, slammed Trump, and denounced “corrupt” Attorney General William Barr’s “hateful” remarks about communities not getting police protection if they don’t show respect for cops.

“You have a big announcement today. What is it?” co-host Mika Brzezinski asked.

“I do, Mika. I am running to be the next district attorney in Westchester County where I live with my family, right outside New York City,” Rocah said, and added “First of all, did you know that only 24% of prosecutors around the country are women? And we need to change that.”

Rocah talked about her time as a federal prosecutor, and then about how she’s been “speaking out for the past two years about the rule of law against this lawless administration. ”

“And we’ve been talking about, we have a criminal in the White House, we have a corrupt attorney general who just today came out and he said that if communities don’t get more respect to law enforcement, they will not get the protection, the protection of law enforcement that is there right under the law in our democracy,” Rocah said.

“These are the kinds of hateful, frankly criminal messages that are coming from Washington, and so I want to be part now of what is happening on the local and state level pushing back against these terrible policies of hate, and this just complete disrespect for the rule of law,” she continued. “And in Westchester county where we have sex trafficking and an opioid crisis, people dying from opioids every day, people are afraid to send their kids to school because of gun violence, these are the things that I can work on, and also help push back against the Trump administration there.”

“Well there’s somebody else ran and was Westchester’s DA, Jeanine Pirro,” host Joe Scarborough said, adding “I take it you won’t be following in her footsteps.”

“She will not be my role model,” Rocah said with a laugh.

