‘We Have Real Concerns That Russia Could Use a Chemical Weapon,’ Antony Blinken Tells Wolf Blitzer

Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined Wolf Blitzer on The Situation Room Tuesday to discuss Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

The CNN host asked Blinken about comments by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres about the potential for nuclear war, who called it “within the realm of possibility” on Monday.

“How real is the risk of this spiraling into nuclear war?” Blitzer inquired.

The secretary responded by reiterating President Joe Biden’s position that the U.S. is “going to avoid getting into any kind of conflict with Russia.” He also said, “Russia’s loose talk about its nuclear is the height of irresponsibility.”

Blinken added, “I have to tell you, we have real concerns that Russia could use a chemical weapon, another weapon of mass destruction. This is something we’re very focused on. Unfortunately we’ve seen them use or acquiesce to its use before, in Syria.”

Blitzer asked, “If they do use chemical weapons, what will the U.S. and the NATO allies do?”

Blinken responded that the administration has “been very clear with Russia” that there would be “a very serious response.” He added, “I’m not gonna spell it out here, but the consequences would be severe.”

The U.S. and NATO have refrained from directly engaging Russia militarily, considering that Ukraine is not a NATO member and also because Russia possesses nuclear weapons. Many fear that a hot war between nuclear powers could lead to the use of said weapons of mass destruction.

Ukrainian leaders have asked the U.S. and NATO to impose a no-fly zone over its airspace. However, this would involve shooting down Russian aircraft and possibly mean “starting World War III.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com