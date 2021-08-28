‘We Have To Be Relentless In Our Fight’: Thousands Protest for Voting Rights in Pair of DC Rallies

MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross interviewed voting rights activist LaTosha Brown about Saturday’s Make Good Trouble Rally, which is amplifying American concerns over voting rights legislation.

“We are right now in 2021, we have less voting rights now than we had in 1965 when the voting rights act was signed,” said Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter. “There is a lot of unfinished business that we have to deal with in this nation.”

Brown stated that the goals of this rally are to “really be able to lift up and commemorate what they did 58 years ago,” as well as to, “amplify the message that the people are not going to give up. We’re not going to stop, we’re not finished until in this country we secure the right to vote that people are not punished because they participate in an election, but that we have free and fair elections and all citizens have equal access to the ballot.”

Cross emphasized that, “it kind of feels like were in a quagmire here,” additionally questioning, “if our federal government is not going to step-up and protect our rights to the ballot box what is left? Where does this fight go from here?”

In another segment, Cross took time to explore the background of the twin rallies — Black Voters Matter’s “Make Good Trouble” rally and Rev. Al Sharpton’s “March On for Voting Rights” — and the history behind the voting rights fight.

Brown responded succinctly to Cross’ line of questioning stating, “There is a solution on the table. You can end the filibuster. I believe if the president used the full weight of his office to make sure that he puts his party in line, that we can get this passed.”

“Right now we have to be relentless in our fight and in our demand for voting rights.”

